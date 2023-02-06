Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,977.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

