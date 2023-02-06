Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

