Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.76.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

