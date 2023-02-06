Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $50,616.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

