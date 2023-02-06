Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

