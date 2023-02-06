Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kyndryl worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1,910.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 274,346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth approximately $17,583,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Trading Down 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:KD opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.