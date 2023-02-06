KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.