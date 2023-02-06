Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $115.37 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

