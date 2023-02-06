Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $59.27 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Itron by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 82,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

