Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OSI Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
