Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $37,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

