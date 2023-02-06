Insider Selling: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Sells $79,025.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.05 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $500.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

