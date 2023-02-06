Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $85,850.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CareDx Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $885.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $79.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

