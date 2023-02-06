Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells $126,350.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $342.08 million, a PE ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.97.
Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.