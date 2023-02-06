Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Buys C$13,125.00 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 565,667 shares in the company, valued at C$424,250.25.

Lara Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

CVE:LRA opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

Get Lara Exploration alerts:

About Lara Exploration

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.