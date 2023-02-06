Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Buys C$13,125.00 in Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 565,667 shares in the company, valued at C$424,250.25.
Lara Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %
CVE:LRA opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.35 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.
