Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,500,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 14.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $142.78.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

