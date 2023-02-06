Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,346,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 89,422 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

