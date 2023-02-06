HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) EVP Vincent P. Berger Sells 2,150 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
