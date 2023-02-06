HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) EVP Vincent P. Berger Sells 2,150 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in HNI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in HNI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in HNI by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

