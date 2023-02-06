Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 934 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

