Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,890.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,865.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,419.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 77,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

