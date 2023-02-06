Geneva Partners LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $258.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.76.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

