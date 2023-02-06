First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Polaris by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

PII opened at $118.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

