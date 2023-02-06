Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 11,935 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,162.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,977.7% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,850.8% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 206,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 195,613 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,836.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 321,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,917,000 after buying an additional 304,939 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,911.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,147.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

