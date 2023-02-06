Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $93,424.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $113.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.94.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

