Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

