Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $47,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $6,882.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $47,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 36,806 shares worth $3,008,246. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

