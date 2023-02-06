DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,616 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

