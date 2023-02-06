Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of CW stock opened at $169.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.21. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.