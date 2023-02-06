Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading

