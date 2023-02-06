CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 2,819 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42.

CareDx Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $46.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in CareDx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in CareDx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,601,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

