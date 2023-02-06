BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRP. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BRP Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BRP Group by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 423,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $31.05 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.