Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,270,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $369,513,000 after buying an additional 496,408 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 143.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 170,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 39,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.77, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.