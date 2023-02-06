Arizona State Retirement System Sells 795 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Delek US were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

