Arizona State Retirement System Sells 278 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 260.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $109,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 60.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 70.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KTB stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.40 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 143.05% and a net margin of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

