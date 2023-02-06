Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,131 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 48,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 161.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carvana by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 151,000 shares of company stock worth $1,204,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

CVNA stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.76. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.