Arizona State Retirement System Sells 128 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $402.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $416.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.28 and a 200-day moving average of $315.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

