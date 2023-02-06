Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $74.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

