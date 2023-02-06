Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PRA Group during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $41.30 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. Analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

