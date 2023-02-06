Arizona State Retirement System Invests $452,000 in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $28.16 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

