Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Upstart were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 527.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 137,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,693 shares of company stock worth $694,148 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.