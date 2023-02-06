Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

