Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $299,501.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $53,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,284.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,819 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavor Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.