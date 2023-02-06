Arizona State Retirement System Has $505,000 Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

