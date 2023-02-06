Arizona State Retirement System Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.