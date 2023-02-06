Arizona State Retirement System Has $451,000 Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

ABR opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

