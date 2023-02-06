Arizona State Retirement System Has $434,000 Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Transocean were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,714,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean Trading Down 0.1 %

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

