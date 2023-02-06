Arizona State Retirement System Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $7.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.