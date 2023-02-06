Arizona State Retirement System Has $379,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $119.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

