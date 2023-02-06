Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,422,469. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

