Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in nCino by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nCino Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

NCNO opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

