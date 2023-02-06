Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 8,823 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tilray were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tilray by 5,982.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tilray Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.20 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
